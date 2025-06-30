PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Jesper Svensson will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Svensson's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-70-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1869-65-69-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4674-65-70-71E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6166-73-73-72E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3370-72-73-74+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2767-69-63-72-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6471-73-73-71+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-70-72-74E17.625

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.738 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.766 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.5870.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.410-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1370.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.150-0.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4650.039

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.410 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.63% of the time.
    • Svensson has accumulated 224 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 127th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

