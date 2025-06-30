Jesper Svensson betting profile: John Deere Classic

Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.0 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.410 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.63% of the time.