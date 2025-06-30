PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul of Germany watches his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Jeremy Paul tees off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Paul's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Paul at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Paul's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Jeremy Paul's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-76+2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1868-67-68-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-68-71-73+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT266-70-67-72-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2269-69-70-73-336.500

    Jeremy Paul's recent performances

    • Paul has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Paul has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Paul has averaged -0.840 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2010.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.201-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.155-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.176-0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.331-0.840

    Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings

    • Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.201 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sports a -0.201 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.
    • Paul has accumulated 251 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 116th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

