Jeremy Paul betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Jeremy Paul of Germany watches his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Jeremy Paul tees off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Paul's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Paul's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Jeremy Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-68-71-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|66-70-67-72
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-69-70-73
|-3
|36.500
Jeremy Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Paul has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -0.840 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.201
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.201
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.155
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.176
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.331
|-0.840
Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.201 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sports a -0.201 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.
- Paul has accumulated 251 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 116th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.