Jay Giannetto betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Jay Giannetto of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2023 in Silvis, Illinois. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Jay Giannetto tees off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This tournament offers a purse of $8.4 million for players competing on the par-71, 7,289-yard course.
Giannetto's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|77-73
|+8
At the John Deere Classic
- In Giannetto's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Giannetto's recent performances
- No recent performance data is available for Giannetto.
Giannetto's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Giannetto's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Giannetto in his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Giannetto as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.