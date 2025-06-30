Jason Day betting profile: John Deere Classic
Jason Day of Australia reacts to his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Jason Day returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, which runs from July 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his tie for 23rd place finish in last year's tournament.
Day's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T23
|69-67-66-66
|-16
At the John Deere Classic
- In Day's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 16-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|66-66-67-68
|-13
|312.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-72-73
|+8
|42.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|70-70-71-72
|-5
|188.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|70-66-69-66
|-9
|29.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|76-64-69-74
|-5
|175.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|76-72-74-72
|+6
|12.750
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T13
|70-69-68-69
|-12
|95.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|74-69-70-76
|+1
|20.688
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Day has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 0.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.075
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.090
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.355
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.081
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.600
|0.662
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.075 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a 0.090 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day is delivering a 0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.34% of the time.
- Day has accumulated 1,070 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 27th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
