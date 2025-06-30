PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Jason Day betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day of Australia reacts to his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Jason Day of Australia reacts to his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Jason Day returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, which runs from July 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his tie for 23rd place finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Day at the John Deere Classic.

    Day's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2369-67-66-66-16

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Day's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT466-66-67-68-13312.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-72-73+842.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-70-73-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT870-70-71-72-5188.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2770-66-69-66-929.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT876-64-69-74-5175.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT5076-72-74-72+612.750
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1370-69-68-69-1295.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3274-69-70-76+120.688

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
    • Day has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged 0.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0750.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.090-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3550.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0810.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6000.662

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.075 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a 0.090 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day is delivering a 0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.34% of the time.
    • Day has accumulated 1,070 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 27th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    John Deere Classic: How to watch action from TPC Deere Run

