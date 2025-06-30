Jason Day betting profile: John Deere Classic

Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.075 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a 0.090 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.06% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Day is delivering a 0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.34% of the time.