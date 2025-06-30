PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

James Hahn betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

James Hahn of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    James Hahn returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, taking place July 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his recent performances at this event as he tees it up in Silvis, Illinois.

    Latest odds for Hahn at the John Deere Classic.

    Hahn's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5268-69-66-72-9
    2023T3570-68-66-70-10
    2022T6768-70-75-71E

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Hahn's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Hahn's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 35th at 10-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Hahn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-74+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3467-72-67-69-1312.133
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3766-71-69-66-815.500
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-69-1--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC73-71+2--

    Hahn's recent performances

    • Hahn's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
    • Hahn has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn has averaged -0.781 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.387-0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.848-0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2740.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.294-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.667-0.781

    Hahn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hahn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.387 this season, while his average Driving Distance this season is 298.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hahn is sporting a -0.848 mark. His Greens in Regulation rate this season is 63.54%.
    • On the greens, Hahn has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, his Putts Per Round average this season is 28.94, and his Par Breakers percentage this season is 21.88%.
    • Hahn has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 198th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

