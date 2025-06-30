James Hahn betting profile: John Deere Classic
James Hahn of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
James Hahn returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, taking place July 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his recent performances at this event as he tees it up in Silvis, Illinois.
Hahn's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|68-69-66-72
|-9
|2023
|T35
|70-68-66-70
|-10
|2022
|T67
|68-70-75-71
|E
At the John Deere Classic
- In Hahn's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Hahn's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 35th at 10-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Hahn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|12.133
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T37
|66-71-69-66
|-8
|15.500
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
Hahn's recent performances
- Hahn's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
- Hahn has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn has averaged -0.781 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.387
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.848
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.274
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.294
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.667
|-0.781
Hahn's advanced stats and rankings
- Hahn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.387 this season, while his average Driving Distance this season is 298.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hahn is sporting a -0.848 mark. His Greens in Regulation rate this season is 63.54%.
- On the greens, Hahn has delivered a 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, his Putts Per Round average this season is 28.94, and his Par Breakers percentage this season is 21.88%.
- Hahn has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 198th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
