1H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, running July 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the John Deere Classic.

    Bridgeman's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-73-2

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-65-70-70-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5273-69-69-70+111.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3173-71-71-78+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-74+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT471-67-65-65-12300.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1062-68-68-67-2344.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6171-69-69-73-27.500

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged -1.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.137-0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.037-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.022-0.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6690.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.474-1.058

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.137 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 113rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a -0.037 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
    • Bridgeman has accumulated 1,003 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

