Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: John Deere Classic

Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.137 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 113rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a -0.037 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.52% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.