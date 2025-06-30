Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: John Deere Classic
Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, running July 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Bridgeman's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-73
|-2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|73-69-69-70
|+1
|11.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|73-71-71-78
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|71-67-65-65
|-12
|300.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|62-68-68-67
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|7.500
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged -1.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.137
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.037
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.022
|-0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.669
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.474
|-1.058
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.137 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 113rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a -0.037 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
- Bridgeman has accumulated 1,003 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
