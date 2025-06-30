Jackson Suber betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Jackson Suber tees off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Suber's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Suber's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Jackson Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-65-69-68
|-20
|95.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|66-68-69-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|72-63-71-75
|+1
|6.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|68-73-75-74
|+2
|2.240
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|66-66-70-73
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
Jackson Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Suber has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged -0.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jackson Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.324
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.647
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.165
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.128
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.030
|-0.464
Jackson Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.647 ranks eighth on TOUR this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.90% places him 59th on TOUR.
- Suber's average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 54th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 259 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 108th in that category.
- Suber's Putts Per Round average of 29.32 ranks 146th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.78% places him 123rd on TOUR.
- Suber breaks par on 21.99% of holes played, ranking him 73rd in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.