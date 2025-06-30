PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Jackson Koivun betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Amateur Jackson Koivun of the United States looks on while playing the second hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Jackson Koivun is set to compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The tournament runs from July 3-6, offering a purse of $8,400,000.

    Latest odds for Koivun at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Koivun's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Jackson Koivun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-76+8--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4872-72-75-75+6--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5668-76-72-78+6--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    June 9, 2024the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5272-76-78-80+18--

    Jackson Koivun's recent performances

    • Koivun's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 48th with a score of 6-over.
    • He has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Koivun has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.032 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jackson Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.259-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.176-0.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.511-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.753-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.194-1.032

    Jackson Koivun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Koivun has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.176 this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 55.56% for the 2025 season.
    • On the greens, Koivun has delivered a 0.753 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.60.
    • Koivun's Driving Distance average is 302.0 yards for the 2025 season.
    • He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 23.89% and breaks par 15.00% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

