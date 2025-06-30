Jackson Koivun betting profile: John Deere Classic
Amateur Jackson Koivun of the United States looks on while playing the second hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Jackson Koivun is set to compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The tournament runs from July 3-6, offering a purse of $8,400,000.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Koivun's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Jackson Koivun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T48
|72-72-75-75
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|68-76-72-78
|+6
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|June 9, 2024
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|72-76-78-80
|+18
|--
Jackson Koivun's recent performances
- Koivun's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 48th with a score of 6-over.
- He has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Koivun has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.032 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jackson Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.259
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.176
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.511
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.753
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.194
|-1.032
Jackson Koivun's advanced stats and rankings
- Koivun has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.176 this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 55.56% for the 2025 season.
- On the greens, Koivun has delivered a 0.753 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.60.
- Koivun's Driving Distance average is 302.0 yards for the 2025 season.
- He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 23.89% and breaks par 15.00% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
