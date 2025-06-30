Isaiah Salinda betting profile: John Deere Classic
Isaiah Salinda of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Isaiah Salinda will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This will be Salinda's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Salinda's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|68-68-74-68
|-6
|5.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|58-69-66-71
|-24
|52.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|63.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|69-71-78-78
|+8
|6.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T45
|77-71-72-73
|+5
|15.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T39
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|16.000
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Salinda has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged 0.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.472
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.217
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|0.019
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.258
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.016
|0.156
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.472 ranks 14th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Salinda sports a -0.217 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 143rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 23.54% of the time.
- Salinda has accumulated 365 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 86th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
