Isaiah Salinda betting profile: John Deere Classic

Isaiah Salinda of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Isaiah Salinda will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This will be Salinda's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Salinda at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Salinda's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6067-71-71-70-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D70-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5668-68-74-68-65.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT858-69-66-71-2452.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1169-66-66-67-1263.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6869-71-78-78+86.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4577-71-72-73+515.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3968-69-69-69-916.000

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Salinda has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has averaged 0.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.4720.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.217-0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green880.019-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.2580.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.0160.156

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.472 ranks 14th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Salinda sports a -0.217 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 143rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 23.54% of the time.
    • Salinda has accumulated 365 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 86th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

