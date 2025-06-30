PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Henrik Norlander returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6, 2025. Norlander will look to improve on his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the John Deere Classic.

    Norlander's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6167-70-70-69-8
    2023MC72-69-1
    2022MC70-72E
    2021T2867-69-69-68-11

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 28th at 11-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Norlander's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5165-72-72-69-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5270-66-68-70-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5969-69-72-72+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-69+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4570-67-71-66-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-69-61-69-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1867-73-68-71-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1272-67-73-73-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1671-70-69-70-448.000

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Norlander has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has averaged -0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.194-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.8300.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.255-0.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.000-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.380-0.054

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.830, ranking fifth on TOUR this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 68.38%, ranking 36th on TOUR.
    • Norlander's average Driving Distance is 296.5 yards, placing him 133rd on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 313 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 98th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Norlander has a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, ranking 116th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.54% ranks 11th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

