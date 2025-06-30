Henrik Norlander betting profile: John Deere Classic
Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6, 2025. Norlander will look to improve on his recent performances at this event.
Norlander's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|2023
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2022
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2021
|T28
|67-69-69-68
|-11
At the John Deere Classic
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 8-under.
- Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 28th at 11-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|65-72-72-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|70-67-71-66
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-69-61-69
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|67-73-68-71
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|72-67-73-73
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|71-70-69-70
|-4
|48.000
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Norlander has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged -0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.194
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.830
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.255
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.000
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.380
|-0.054
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.830, ranking fifth on TOUR this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 68.38%, ranking 36th on TOUR.
- Norlander's average Driving Distance is 296.5 yards, placing him 133rd on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 313 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 98th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Norlander has a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, ranking 116th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.54% ranks 11th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
