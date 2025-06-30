PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Hayden Springer will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6, 2025, for the John Deere Classic. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Springer finished tied for seventh with a score of 21-under.

    Latest odds for Springer at the John Deere Classic.

    Springer's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T759-71-66-67-21

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Springer's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 21-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Springer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-70-70-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5969-68-74-64-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7771-69-74-74+82.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic6572-68-73-73+22.489
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-71-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-71-70-75-37.389
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1567-70-64-68-1153.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-69-75-72E17.625
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3468-67-70-70-1312.133

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
    • Springer has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer has averaged -0.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0980.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.204-0.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.215-0.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2180.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.103-0.632

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer's average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 27th on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Springer is sporting a -0.204 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Springer is delivering a 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84.
    • Springer ranks 21st in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • He has accumulated 244 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 121st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

