Hayden Springer betting profile: John Deere Classic
Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6, 2025, for the John Deere Classic. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Springer finished tied for seventh with a score of 21-under.
Springer's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|59-71-66-67
|-21
At the John Deere Classic
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 21-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|69-68-74-64
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T77
|71-69-74-74
|+8
|2.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|65
|72-68-73-73
|+2
|2.489
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-71-70-75
|-3
|7.389
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|67-70-64-68
|-11
|53.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|72-69-75-72
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|68-67-70-70
|-13
|12.133
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Springer has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged -0.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.098
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.204
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.215
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.218
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.103
|-0.632
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer's average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 27th on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Springer is sporting a -0.204 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer is delivering a 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84.
- Springer ranks 21st in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- He has accumulated 244 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 121st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
