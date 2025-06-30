Harry Higgs betting profile: John Deere Classic
Harry Higgs of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Higgs will look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.
Higgs' recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|2023
|T57
|69-69-69-70
|-7
|2022
|MC
|72-70
|E
|2021
|MC
|70-70
|-2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Higgs' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 57th at 7-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Higgs' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|68-67-72-65
|-16
|36.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|72-75-77-75
|+11
|11.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|68-72-68-74
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|135.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|73-66-74-75
|E
|26.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Higgs has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.158
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.299
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.448
|-0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.045
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.544
|0.490
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.158 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has sported a -0.299 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgs has delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
- Higgs has accumulated 257 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 111th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
