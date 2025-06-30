PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Higgs of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Higgs will look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the John Deere Classic.

    Higgs' recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-67-3
    2023T5769-69-69-70-7
    2022MC72-70E
    2021MC70-70-2

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Higgs' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Higgs' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 57th at 7-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Higgs' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2468-67-72-65-1636.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5172-75-77-75+1111.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5968-72-68-74+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicPT267-66-68-68-15135.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-77+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3073-66-74-75E26.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-70+3--

    Higgs' recent performances

    • Higgs has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Higgs has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1580.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.2990.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green164-0.448-0.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.0450.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.5440.490

    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.158 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has sported a -0.299 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgs has delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
    • Higgs has accumulated 257 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 111th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

