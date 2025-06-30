Harry Higgs betting profile: John Deere Classic

Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.158 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has sported a -0.299 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.22% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Higgs has delivered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.