1H AGO

Harrison Endycott betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harrison Endycott of Australia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Harrison Endycott returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6. He'll look to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Endycott at the John Deere Classic.

    Endycott's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-71-3
    20236668-69-70-73-4

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Endycott's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Endycott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT8267-66-78-72-51.750
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-75+3--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC72-79+11--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-75-1--
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5267-66-71-70-106.257
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--

    Endycott's recent performances

    • Endycott's best finish in his last ten appearances came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for 52nd with a score of 10-under.
    • Endycott has an average of -0.895 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Endycott has averaged -2.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.637-0.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.837-0.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.089-0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.086-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.300-2.064

    Endycott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Endycott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.637 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards has been recorded.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Endycott has sported a -0.837 mark. He has recorded a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Endycott has delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.88 Putts Per Round, and has broken par 20.14% of the time.
    • Endycott has accumulated 2 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 231st on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Presented by

