Harrison Endycott betting profile: John Deere Classic
Harrison Endycott of Australia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Harrison Endycott returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6. He'll look to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Endycott's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|2023
|66
|68-69-70-73
|-4
At the John Deere Classic
- In Endycott's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Endycott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T82
|67-66-78-72
|-5
|1.750
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|67-66-71-70
|-10
|6.257
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
Endycott's recent performances
- Endycott's best finish in his last ten appearances came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for 52nd with a score of 10-under.
- Endycott has an average of -0.895 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott has averaged -2.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.637
|-0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.837
|-0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.089
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.086
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.300
|-2.064
Endycott's advanced stats and rankings
- Endycott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.637 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards has been recorded.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Endycott has sported a -0.837 mark. He has recorded a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Endycott has delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.88 Putts Per Round, and has broken par 20.14% of the time.
- Endycott has accumulated 2 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 231st on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
