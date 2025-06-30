Greyson Sigg betting profile: John Deere Classic

Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg sports a 0.162 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 18.60% of the time.