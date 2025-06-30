PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Greyson Sigg of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg tees off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performance at this event, where he finished tied for 13th in 2023.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the John Deere Classic.

    Sigg's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-69-3
    2023T1365-70-66-68-15
    2022T1670-66-67-69-12

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 15-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Sigg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-70-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-73+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4167-72-71-75-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg's best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 41st at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 3-under.
    • Sigg has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has averaged -0.891 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.082-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.162-0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0440.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.532-0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.244-0.891

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg sports a 0.162 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 18.60% of the time.
    • Sigg has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

