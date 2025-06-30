Greyson Sigg betting profile: John Deere Classic
Greyson Sigg of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg tees off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performance at this event, where he finished tied for 13th in 2023.
Sigg's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2023
|T13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|2022
|T16
|70-66-67-69
|-12
At the John Deere Classic
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 15-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Sigg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|67-72-71-75
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg's best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 41st at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 3-under.
- Sigg has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has averaged -0.891 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.082
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.162
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.044
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.532
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.244
|-0.891
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg sports a 0.162 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 18.60% of the time.
- Sigg has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
