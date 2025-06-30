Gordon Sargent betting profile: John Deere Classic
Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Gordon Sargent returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2023, Sargent finished tied for 57th with a score of 7-under.
Sargent's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T57
|70-67-69-71
|-7
At the John Deere Classic
- In Sargent's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|71-66-73-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for 67th with a score of 8-under.
- He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.648
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.667
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.327
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.311
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.332
|-0.462
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.648 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has a -0.667 mark. He has a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sargent has delivered a 1.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
- Sargent has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 222nd on TOUR.
- His Driving Distance average stands at 329.6 yards this season.
- Sargent has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.44% and breaks par 27.78% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
