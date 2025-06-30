PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Gordon Sargent betting profile: John Deere Classic

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Gordon Sargent returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2023, Sargent finished tied for 57th with a score of 7-under.

    Latest odds for Sargent at the John Deere Classic.

    Sargent's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5770-67-69-71-7

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Sargent's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6771-66-73-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC73-78+11--

    Sargent's recent performances

    • Sargent's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he tied for 67th with a score of 8-under.
    • He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.648-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.667-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.327-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.311-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.332-0.462

    Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.648 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has a -0.667 mark. He has a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sargent has delivered a 1.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
    • Sargent has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 222nd on TOUR.
    • His Driving Distance average stands at 329.6 yards this season.
    • Sargent has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.44% and breaks par 27.78% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

