20M AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo of South Africa lines up a putt on the eighth green during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, which takes place July 3-6. Higgo will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes for the $8.4 million purse.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the John Deere Classic.

    Higgo's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-72-2
    2023T2165-66-71-69-13

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of two-under.
    • Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5569-69-71-80+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6868-70-77-71+66.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship164-68-70-72-14300.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1266-69-67-70-1632.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4270-75-72-74+311.750
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT5370-71-70-68-3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1769-68-67-70-10--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT670-69-68-64-17--

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished first with a score of 14-under.
    • Higgo has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged -0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.035-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.662-0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.077-0.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1440.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.630-0.506

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo has sported a -0.662 mark.
    • Higgo has a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.94% this season.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 29.36.
    • Higgo has broken par 22.47% of the time this season.
    • He has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 87th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

