Garrick Higgo betting profile: John Deere Classic

Garrick Higgo of South Africa lines up a putt on the eighth green during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, which takes place July 3-6. Higgo will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event as he competes for the $8.4 million purse.
Higgo's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|2023
|T21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
At the John Deere Classic
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of two-under.
- Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-69-71-80
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|68
|68-70-77-71
|+6
|6.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|64-68-70-72
|-14
|300.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|66-69-67-70
|-16
|32.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|70-75-72-74
|+3
|11.750
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|69-68-67-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|70-69-68-64
|-17
|--
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished first with a score of 14-under.
- Higgo has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged -0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.035
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.662
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.077
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.144
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.630
|-0.506
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo has sported a -0.662 mark.
- Higgo has a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.94% this season.
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 29.36.
- Higgo has broken par 22.47% of the time this season.
- He has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 87th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
