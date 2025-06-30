PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. Cole's most recent appearance at this event resulted in a T7 finish in 2024, shooting 21-under par.

    Latest odds for Cole at the John Deere Classic.

    Cole's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T762-68-64-69-21
    2023T4269-67-68-71-9
    2021MC69-74+1

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 21-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D68-67-69-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-76+12--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4472-72-76-76+815.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2870-69-66-72-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4170-70-73-73+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3465-71-68-72-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT564-69-67-67-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-75-3--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-73-67-68-950.000

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.702 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged -0.167 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.414-0.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.070-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.1810.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2140.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.051-0.167

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.414 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.070 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 61.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
    • Cole has accumulated 541 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 64th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

