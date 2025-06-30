Eric Cole betting profile: John Deere Classic
Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Eric Cole will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. Cole's most recent appearance at this event resulted in a T7 finish in 2024, shooting 21-under par.
Cole's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|2023
|T42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|2021
|MC
|69-74
|+1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 21-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|68-67-69
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|72-72-76-76
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|70-69-66-72
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-73-73
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|65-71-68-72
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-69-67-67
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50.000
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.702 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.167 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.414
|-0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.070
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.181
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.214
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.051
|-0.167
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.414 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.070 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 61.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 541 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 64th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
