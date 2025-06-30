PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Emiliano Grillo will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6, 2025, for the John Deere Classic. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performance at this event, where he missed the cut in 2023.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the John Deere Classic.

    Grillo's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC69-71-2
    2022T268-64-65-69-18

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 18-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7369-67-70-75-72.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1971-72-71-73+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2469-67-68-65-1135.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1668-66-70-71-548.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-67-71-67-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-71-71-74-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1869-69-74-74-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-67-69-70-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2271-68-70-72-336.500

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged 1.456 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1540.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2231.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.350-0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.166-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1941.456

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.223 (57th) this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Grillo ranks 80th on TOUR with 66.00%.
    • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
    • Grillo's average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranks 100th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 278 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

