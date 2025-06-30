Emiliano Grillo betting profile: John Deere Classic
Emiliano Grillo will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6, 2025, for the John Deere Classic. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performance at this event, where he missed the cut in 2023.
Grillo's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|2022
|T2
|68-64-65-69
|-18
At the John Deere Classic
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 18-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|69-67-70-75
|-7
|2.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|71-72-71-73
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|69-67-68-65
|-11
|35.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-66-70-71
|-5
|48.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-67-71-67
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|69-69-74-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-67-69-70
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|36.500
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 1.456 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.154
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.223
|1.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.350
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.166
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.194
|1.456
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.223 (57th) this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Grillo ranks 80th on TOUR with 66.00%.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
- Grillo's average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranks 100th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 278 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
