JUST NOW

Dylan Wu betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu of the United States plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Wu will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes in the Silvis, Illinois tournament.

    Latest odds for Wu at the John Deere Classic.

    Wu's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-70-4
    2023MC70-69-3
    2022T4369-70-71-66-8

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Wu's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 43rd at 8-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5969-66-71-69-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7070-70-74-70+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4566-71-73-70-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-69-63-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1266-67-74-71-1031.417
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-69-68-70-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC68-76+2--

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Wu has an average of -0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.337-0.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1210.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0840.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.243-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.618-0.228

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.337 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wu is sporting a -0.121 mark this season. He ranks 62nd with a 66.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he ranks 214th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 288th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
    • Wu has accumulated 123 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 158th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

