Dylan Wu betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Dylan Wu of the United States plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Wu will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes in the Silvis, Illinois tournament.
Wu's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2022
|T43
|69-70-71-66
|-8
At the John Deere Classic
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 43rd at 8-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|69-66-71-69
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|70-70-74-70
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|66-71-73-70
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-69-63-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|66-67-74-71
|-10
|31.417
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-69-68-70
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.228 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.337
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.121
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.084
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.243
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.618
|-0.228
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.337 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wu is sporting a -0.121 mark this season. He ranks 62nd with a 66.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he ranks 214th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranks 288th by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
- Wu has accumulated 123 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 158th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.