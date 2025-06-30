Doug Ghim betting profile: John Deere Classic
Doug Ghim of the United States watches his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, which runs from July 3-6. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances at this event.
Ghim's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|2023
|T26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|2022
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|2021
|T18
|66-67-70-68
|-13
At the John Deere Classic
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 18th at 13-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-66-68-69
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|69-65-73-73
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T52
|69-69-70-73
|-3
|4.512
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-67-70-66
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|71-71-72-73
|+3
|5.000
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.830 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged -0.367 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.177
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.458
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.137
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.803
|-0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.031
|-0.367
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.458 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.803 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 21.09% of the time.
- Ghim has accumulated 236 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 124th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
