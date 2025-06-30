PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim of the United States watches his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Doug Ghim of the United States watches his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, which runs from July 3-6. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the John Deere Classic.

    Ghim's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3466-69-71-66-12
    2023T2670-65-67-70-12
    2022MC74-69+1
    2021T1866-67-70-68-13

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 18th at 13-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-66-68-69-1743.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4669-65-73-73E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5269-69-70-73-34.512
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-67-70-66-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1870-70-74-72-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5771-71-72-73+35.000

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.830 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged -0.367 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1770.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4580.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.137-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.803-0.830
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.031-0.367

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.458 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.803 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 21.09% of the time.
    • Ghim has accumulated 236 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 124th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW