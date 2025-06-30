PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his tie for seventh place finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the John Deere Classic.

    McCarthy's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T764-66-69-64-21
    2023T668-64-66-70-16
    2022T666-65-66-71-16
    2021MC70-71-1

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 21-under.
    • McCarthy has finished tied for seventh or better in three of the last four years at the John Deere Classic, with finishes of T7 in 2024 and T6 in both 2023 and 2022.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1269-64-70-69-8115.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5770-74-76-76+1610.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5572-75-77-76+1210.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-68-72-70-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4662-73-74-69-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-72-71-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2971-75-71-71E37.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-68-72-75-242.063
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-74-70-71-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1873-73-73-67-265.000

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 0.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.184-0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.174-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.0180.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.6040.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5750.282

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.184 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.174 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.05% of the time.
    • McCarthy has accumulated 912 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 37th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

