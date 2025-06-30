Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic
Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his tie for seventh place finish in last year's tournament.
McCarthy's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|64-66-69-64
|-21
|2023
|T6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|2022
|T6
|66-65-66-71
|-16
|2021
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the John Deere Classic
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 21-under.
- McCarthy has finished tied for seventh or better in three of the last four years at the John Deere Classic, with finishes of T7 in 2024 and T6 in both 2023 and 2022.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|69-64-70-69
|-8
|115.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|70-74-76-76
|+16
|10.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|55
|72-75-77-76
|+12
|10.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-68-72-70
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|62-73-74-69
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-72-71
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|71-75-71-71
|E
|37.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-68-72-75
|-2
|42.063
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-74-70-71
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|73-73-73-67
|-2
|65.000
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.184
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.174
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.018
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.604
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.575
|0.282
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.184 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.174 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.05% of the time.
- McCarthy has accumulated 912 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 37th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
