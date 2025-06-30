Davis Thompson betting profile: John Deere Classic
Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson returns to the John Deere Classic as the defending champion, having secured victory in 2024 with an impressive 28-under par performance. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, from July 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Thompson's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|63-67-62-64
|-28
|2023
|T31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
At the John Deere Classic
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished first with a score of 28-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|66-70-66-73
|-13
|19.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-70-77-75
|+10
|13.250
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-70-67
|-6
|40.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|71-73-70-79
|+5
|16.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|71-65-64-71
|-9
|29.500
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Truist Championship, where he tied for 23rd with a score of 6-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.880 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged -0.016 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.377
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.106
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.157
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.403
|-0.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.237
|-0.016
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.377 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.106 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 505 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
