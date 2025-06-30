PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Davis Thompson betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson returns to the John Deere Classic as the defending champion, having secured victory in 2024 with an impressive 28-under par performance. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, from July 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the John Deere Classic.

    Thompson's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024163-67-62-64-28
    2023T3168-69-65-71-11

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished first with a score of 28-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3466-70-66-73-1319.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-70-67-70-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-70-77-75+1013.250
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-70-67-640.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2771-69-68-68-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4671-73-70-79+516.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2771-65-64-71-929.500

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Truist Championship, where he tied for 23rd with a score of 6-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.880 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged -0.016 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3770.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1060.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.157-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.403-0.880
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.237-0.016

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.377 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.106 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
    • Thompson has accumulated 505 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

