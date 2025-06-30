Davis Thompson betting profile: John Deere Classic

Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.377 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.106 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 67.71% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.