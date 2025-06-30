PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, which takes place July 3-6, 2025. Riley will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Riley at the John Deere Classic.

    Riley's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-74+5

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6775-63-74-68-83.150
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5766-77-73-67+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-77+15--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5968-68-70-69-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-69+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT271-68-67-72-6391.667
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4566-71-68-69-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3263-70-67-72-163.900
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-69-75-69-250.000

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.608 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -0.984 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.475-0.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.503-0.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2750.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.224-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.480-0.984

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.475 ranks 159th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Riley sports a -0.503 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
    • Riley ranks 60th in Par Breakers at 22.22% and 130th in Bogey Avoidance at 17.20%.
    • He has accumulated 652 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 55th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

