Davis Riley betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Davis Riley of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Davis Riley returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, which takes place July 3-6, 2025. Riley will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Riley's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-74
|+5
At the John Deere Classic
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|75-63-74-68
|-8
|3.150
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|66-77-73-67
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-77
|+15
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|68-68-70-69
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|71-68-67-72
|-6
|391.667
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|66-71-68-69
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|63-70-67-72
|-16
|3.900
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|50.000
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.608 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.984 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.475
|-0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.503
|-0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.275
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.224
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.480
|-0.984
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.475 ranks 159th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Riley sports a -0.503 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
- Riley ranks 60th in Par Breakers at 22.22% and 130th in Bogey Avoidance at 17.20%.
- He has accumulated 652 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 55th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.