David Lipsky betting profile: John Deere Classic

David Lipsky returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Lipsky looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he tees off in Silvis, Illinois.
Lipsky's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|2022
|T24
|68-67-68-70
|-11
At the John Deere Classic
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 8-under.
- Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at 11-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-69-63-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|70-70-72-70
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|70-71-75-71
|+3
|5.000
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -1.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.471
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.119
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.090
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.946
|-1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.209
|-1.113
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.119 (72nd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.14% ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.090 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16.
- Lipsky's average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards ranks 159th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 165th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
