19M AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    David Lipsky returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Lipsky looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he tees off in Silvis, Illinois.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the John Deere Classic.

    Lipsky's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6165-71-68-72-8
    2023MC71-69-2
    2022T2468-67-68-70-11

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at 11-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-73-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-69-63-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3170-70-72-70-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5770-71-75-71+35.000

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged -1.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.471-0.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1190.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.0900.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.946-1.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.209-1.113

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.119 (72nd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.14% ranks 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.090 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16.
    • Lipsky's average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards ranks 159th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 165th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

