JUST NOW

David Ford betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Ford of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Ford of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    David Ford will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Ford's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Ford at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Ford's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Ford's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-77+4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    March 10, 2024Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-83+10--

    Ford's recent performances

    • Ford's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open, where he scored 1-under.
    • Ford has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ford has averaged -1.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4630.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.652-0.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.606-0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.511-0.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.306-1.323

    Ford's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.463 this season.
    • His average Driving Distance is 297.3 yards in the 2025 season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ford has a -0.652 mark this season.
    • Ford has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate in 2025.
    • On the greens, Ford has delivered a -1.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
    • He has a Putts Per Round average of 31.00 and breaks par 13.89% of the time in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

