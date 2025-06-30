David Ford betting profile: John Deere Classic
David Ford of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
David Ford will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Ford's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Ford's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-83
|+10
|--
Ford's recent performances
- Ford's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open, where he scored 1-under.
- Ford has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged -1.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.463
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.652
|-0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.606
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.511
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.306
|-1.323
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.463 this season.
- His average Driving Distance is 297.3 yards in the 2025 season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ford has a -0.652 mark this season.
- Ford has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate in 2025.
- On the greens, Ford has delivered a -1.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- He has a Putts Per Round average of 31.00 and breaks par 13.89% of the time in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
