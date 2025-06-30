PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Danny Willett betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Willett of England plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Danny Willett will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6, 2025, for the John Deere Classic. This marks Willett's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Willett at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Willett's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Willett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1365-68-67-67-1355.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship3769-69-74-71-511.822
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4275-71-73-73+419.125
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4771-72-71-71+18.500
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-66-72-69-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-67-4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT970-75-70-71-267.833

    Willett's recent performances

    • Willett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
    • Willett has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Willett has averaged -0.133 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Willett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.029-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.826-0.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.351-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6990.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.195-0.133

    Willett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.029 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett has sported a -0.826 mark.
    • On the greens, Willett has delivered a 0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
    • Willett's average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards has contributed to his performance this season.
    • He has accumulated 168 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 141st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

