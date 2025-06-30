Danny Willett betting profile: John Deere Classic
Danny Willett of England plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Danny Willett will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6, 2025, for the John Deere Classic. This marks Willett's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Willett's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Willett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|65-68-67-67
|-13
|55.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|37
|69-69-74-71
|-5
|11.822
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|75-71-73-73
|+4
|19.125
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|71-72-71-71
|+1
|8.500
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-66-72-69
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|67.833
Willett's recent performances
- Willett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
- Willett has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has averaged -0.133 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.029
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.826
|-0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.351
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.699
|0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.195
|-0.133
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
- Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.029 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett has sported a -0.826 mark.
- On the greens, Willett has delivered a 0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- Willett's average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards has contributed to his performance this season.
- He has accumulated 168 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 141st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
