Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: John Deere Classic

Cristobal del Solar of Chile plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Cristobal Del Solar will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Del Solar's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Del Solar at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Del Solar's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Del Solar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8669-68-76-73-21.450
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3661-71-67-72-917.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3165-67-76-69-715.556
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-71-65-67-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5467-70-72-69-103.646

    Del Solar's recent performances

    • Del Solar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Del Solar has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.898 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Del Solar has averaged 0.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.499-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.4440.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.264-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.2440.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.9630.475

    Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Del Solar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.499 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sports a -0.444 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Del Solar has delivered a 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 20.33% of the time.
    • Del Solar has accumulated 75 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 173rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

