Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Cristobal del Solar of Chile plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Cristobal Del Solar will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks Del Solar's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Del Solar's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Del Solar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|86
|69-68-76-73
|-2
|1.450
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-71-67-72
|-9
|17.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|65-67-76-69
|-7
|15.556
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|67-70-72-69
|-10
|3.646
Del Solar's recent performances
- Del Solar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Del Solar has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.898 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Del Solar has averaged 0.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.499
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.444
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.264
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.244
|0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.963
|0.475
Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings
- Del Solar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.499 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sports a -0.444 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Del Solar has delivered a 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 20.33% of the time.
- Del Solar has accumulated 75 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 173rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.