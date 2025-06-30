PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for second in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 edition of this tournament.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the John Deere Classic.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-69-2
    2022T269-65-66-66-18

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 18-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4571-74-69-66E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-71-71-72+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-69-68-69-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-68-77-73+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4267-71-71-68-317.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4270-70-74-65-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.433-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.2300.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2840.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5280.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1490.517

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.433 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.1 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.230 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
    • Bezuidenhout has accumulated 452 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at John Deere Classic

    Latest
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW