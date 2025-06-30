Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: John Deere Classic
Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for second in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 edition of this tournament.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|2022
|T2
|69-65-66-66
|-18
At the John Deere Classic
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 18-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|71-74-69-66
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-71-71-72
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-68-77-73
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|67-71-71-68
|-3
|17.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-70-74-65
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.433
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.230
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.284
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.528
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.149
|0.517
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.433 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.1 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.230 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
- Bezuidenhout has accumulated 452 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
