Chris Kirk betting profile: John Deere Classic

Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.136 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a 0.252 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.16% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 21.03% of the time.