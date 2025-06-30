PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk of the United States watches his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6. Kirk's last appearance at this event in 2023 saw him finish tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the John Deere Classic.

    Kirk's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2168-66-66-71-13

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicPT265-65-69-67-22245.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1273-70-72-71+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-70-78-68+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4268-73-71-65-317.625
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1871-67-69-68-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-72+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-71-70-77E17.625

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
    • Kirk has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged 0.140 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.136-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2520.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1470.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.458-0.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.0760.140

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.136 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a 0.252 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 21.03% of the time.
    • Kirk has accumulated 526 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 67th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

