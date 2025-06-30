Chris Kirk betting profile: John Deere Classic
Chris Kirk of the United States watches his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6. Kirk's last appearance at this event in 2023 saw him finish tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
Kirk's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T21
|68-66-66-71
|-13
At the John Deere Classic
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|65-65-69-67
|-22
|245.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|73-70-72-71
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-70-78-68
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|68-73-71-65
|-3
|17.625
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-71-70-77
|E
|17.625
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
- Kirk has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 0.140 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.136
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.252
|0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.147
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.458
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.076
|0.140
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.136 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a 0.252 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 21.03% of the time.
- Kirk has accumulated 526 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 67th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
