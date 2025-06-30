PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Chesson Hadley returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6. His most recent performance at this event in 2024 saw him finish tied for 32nd with a score of 13-under.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the John Deere Classic.

    Hadley's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3266-67-69-69-13
    2023MC70-76+4
    2022T1067-69-67-67-14
    2021T3463-68-72-71-10

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Hadley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Hadley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 14-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Hadley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-69-68-70-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-78-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-75E--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC68-80-69+1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3971-69-69-68-11--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT6467-68-77-69-3--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5566-71-70-71-10--

    Hadley's recent performances

    • Hadley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Hadley has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley has averaged 0.550 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.2960.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.444-0.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.4800.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.9921.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.2270.550

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 this season, while his average Driving Distance stands at 298.0 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadley has sported a -1.444 mark. He has maintained a 64.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 1.992 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 28.31 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 24.36% of the time.
    • Hadley has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 201st on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
