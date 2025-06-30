Chesson Hadley betting profile: John Deere Classic
Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Chesson Hadley returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6. His most recent performance at this event in 2024 saw him finish tied for 32nd with a score of 13-under.
Hadley's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|2023
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|2022
|T10
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|2021
|T34
|63-68-72-71
|-10
At the John Deere Classic
- In Hadley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 13-under.
- Hadley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 14-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Hadley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-69-68-70
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-78
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-80-69
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T39
|71-69-69-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T64
|67-68-77-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|--
Hadley's recent performances
- Hadley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Hadley has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has averaged 0.550 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.296
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.444
|-0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.480
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.992
|1.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.227
|0.550
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 this season, while his average Driving Distance stands at 298.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadley has sported a -1.444 mark. He has maintained a 64.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 1.992 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 28.31 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 24.36% of the time.
- Hadley has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 201st on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
