PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Phillips finished tied for 44th with a score of 11-under par.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the John Deere Classic.

    Phillips' recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4464-68-70-71-11

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Phillips' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1370-68-65-67-1854.167
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6469-68-70-69-44.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1565-68-70-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1062-68-68-67-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1872-69-73-72-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3269-67-69-67-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4273-69-70-72E12.100

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.159-0.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.0080.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0460.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.000-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.1040.054

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.159 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sports a 0.008 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 64.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips has delivered a 0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 21.17% of the time.
    • Phillips has accumulated 259 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 109th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    John Deere Classic: How to watch action from TPC Deere Run

    Latest
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW