Chandler Phillips betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Phillips finished tied for 44th with a score of 11-under par.
Phillips' recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T44
|64-68-70-71
|-11
At the John Deere Classic
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|70-68-65-67
|-18
|54.167
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|64
|69-68-70-69
|-4
|4.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|65-68-70-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|62-68-68-67
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|73-69-70-72
|E
|12.100
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.159
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.008
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.046
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.000
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.104
|0.054
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.159 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sports a 0.008 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 64.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a 0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 21.17% of the time.
- Phillips has accumulated 259 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 109th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.