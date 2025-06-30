Chan Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic
Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Chan Kim finished tied for 12th in his previous appearance at the John Deere Classic. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic.
Chan Kim's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
At the John Deere Classic
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 20-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Chan Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|70-65-68-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T7
|67-66-69-74
|-12
|52.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|69-71-73-71
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
Chan Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.706 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -1.535 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chan Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.396
|-0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.198
|-0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.131
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.120
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.052
|-1.535
Chan Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.396 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.198 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 306 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 99th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
