PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Chan Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Chan Kim finished tied for 12th in his previous appearance at the John Deere Classic. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Kim at the John Deere Classic.

    Chan Kim's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1263-68-68-65-20

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Chan Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1970-65-68-68-1743.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT767-66-69-74-1252.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT569-71-73-71-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-68-69-67-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--

    Chan Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.706 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -1.535 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chan Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.396-0.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.198-0.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.131-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.120-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.052-1.535

    Chan Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.396 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.198 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 306 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 99th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at John Deere Classic

    Latest
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW