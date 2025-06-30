PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chad Ramey betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Ramey aims to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he has struggled to make an impact in recent years.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the John Deere Classic.

    Ramey's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC66-73-3
    2023T4270-67-66-72-9
    2022MC71-69-2

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 42nd at 9-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-66-68-71-1530.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-71-71-71-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT867-67-62-68-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1869-67-72-71-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT572-68-70-74-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-68-73-65-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-78+10--

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Ramey has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged -0.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.174-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.035-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.188-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.193-0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.205-0.497

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.174 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.9 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.035 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
    • Ramey has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 112th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

