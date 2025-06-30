Camilo Villegas betting profile: John Deere Classic

Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.735 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.7 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas is sporting a 0.074 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 62.72% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Villegas is delivering a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.