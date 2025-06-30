Camilo Villegas betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6. The Colombian golfer will look to improve on his recent performances at this event.
Villegas' recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|2021
|T41
|64-71-67-73
|-9
At the John Deere Classic
- In Villegas' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Villegas' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 41st at 9-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Villegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|68-68-74-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|70-66-76-71
|-1
|3.400
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|70-71-75-77
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|73-71-73-73
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|66-76-75-74
|+3
|11.000
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas' best finish in his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 3-over.
- Villegas has an average of -1.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.827 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.735
|-1.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.074
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.067
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.083
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.511
|-0.827
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.735 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.7 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas is sporting a 0.074 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 62.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas is delivering a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
- Villegas has accumulated 122 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 159th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.