PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Cameron Champ returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6, 2025. Champ's best finish at this event came in 2021 when he tied for 11th at 14-under.

    Latest odds for Champ at the John Deere Classic.

    Champ's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-69-3
    2023T5168-69-73-66-8
    2022MC69-73E
    2021T1166-68-65-71-14

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Champ's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Champ's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 14-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Champ's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-69-66-68-1743.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT962-66-71-67-1472.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-70-68-67-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-72-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1668-68-73-64-1526.665
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-72+2--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-71+4--

    Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Champ has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ has averaged 0.837 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.8710.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.012-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.187-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.7160.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.3890.837

    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.871 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.1 yards is impressive.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ has a -0.012 mark. He has hit 75.56% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Champ has delivered a 0.716 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He is averaging 29.50 Putts Per Round and is breaking par 26.11% of the time.
    • Champ has accumulated 188 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 134th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    John Deere Classic: How to watch action from TPC Deere Run

    Latest
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW