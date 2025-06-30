Cameron Champ betting profile: John Deere Classic
Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Cameron Champ returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6, 2025. Champ's best finish at this event came in 2021 when he tied for 11th at 14-under.
Champ's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2023
|T51
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|2022
|MC
|69-73
|E
|2021
|T11
|66-68-65-71
|-14
At the John Deere Classic
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Champ's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 14-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|62-66-71-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-70-68-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-72
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|68-68-73-64
|-15
|26.665
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Champ has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged 0.837 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.871
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.012
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.187
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.716
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.389
|0.837
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.871 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.1 yards is impressive.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ has a -0.012 mark. He has hit 75.56% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Champ has delivered a 0.716 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He is averaging 29.50 Putts Per Round and is breaking par 26.11% of the time.
- Champ has accumulated 188 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 134th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
