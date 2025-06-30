Bud Cauley betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Bud Cauley of the United States watches his shot from the bunker on the third hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Cauley tied for 61st in his last appearance at this event in 2024, finishing at 8-under par.
Cauley's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T61
|65-72-68-71
|-8
At the John Deere Classic
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 8-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-79
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|71-74-75-75
|+7
|19.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|66-69-69-67
|-9
|190.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T72
|74-69-77-74
|+10
|5.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|64-70-66-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|69-74-70-64
|-7
|26.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|87.143
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|71-70-69-66
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|68-71-66-74
|-9
|250.000
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.226
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.546
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.027
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.213
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.011
|0.389
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley ranks 16th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.546.
- His Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.011 ranks 15th on TOUR this season.
- Cauley's Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 65.39 percent, ranking 97th on TOUR.
- He averages 302.5 yards in Driving Distance, placing him 78th in that category.
- Cauley has accumulated 806 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 44th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.