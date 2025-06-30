Bud Cauley betting profile: John Deere Classic

Cauley has finished in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.

Cauley has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.