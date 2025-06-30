PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States watches his shot from the bunker on the third hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Cauley tied for 61st in his last appearance at this event in 2024, finishing at 8-under par.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the John Deere Classic.

    Cauley's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6165-72-68-71-8

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2570-70-68-67-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC70-79+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3971-74-75-75+719.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge366-69-69-67-9190.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT7274-69-77-74+105.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2864-70-66-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3269-74-70-64-726.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-72-70-487.143
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT471-70-69-66-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT668-71-66-74-9250.000

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Cauley has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged 0.389 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2260.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5460.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.027-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.213-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.0110.389

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley ranks 16th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.546.
    • His Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.011 ranks 15th on TOUR this season.
    • Cauley's Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 65.39 percent, ranking 97th on TOUR.
    • He averages 302.5 yards in Driving Distance, placing him 78th in that category.
    • Cauley has accumulated 806 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 44th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

