Brice Garnett betting profile: John Deere Classic

Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. Garnett's best finish at this event in recent years came in 2024, when he tied for 34th at 12-under.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the John Deere Classic.

    Garnett's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3468-69-70-65-12
    2023MC68-76+2
    2022MC73-68-1
    2021MC71-68-3

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Garnett missed the cut in his three previous appearances at this event from 2021 to 2023.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-68-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC66-73-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3667-67-75-69-216.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3167-70-72-68-715.556
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6074-68-75-78+74.900
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4070-67-68-71-128.711

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has averaged 0.450 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.006-0.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.346-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.1820.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.2810.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1110.450

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.006 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.5 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett is sporting a -0.346 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Garnett is delivering a 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 20.29% of the time.
    • Garnett currently ranks third in Bogey Avoidance at 11.96% and has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 133rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

