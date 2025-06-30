Brice Garnett betting profile: John Deere Classic
Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. Garnett's best finish at this event in recent years came in 2024, when he tied for 34th at 12-under.
Garnett's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T34
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|2023
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|2022
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|2021
|MC
|71-68
|-3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Garnett missed the cut in his three previous appearances at this event from 2021 to 2023.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|67-67-75-69
|-2
|16.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|15.556
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T60
|74-68-75-78
|+7
|4.900
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|8.711
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged 0.450 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.006
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.346
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.182
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.281
|0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.111
|0.450
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.006 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.5 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett is sporting a -0.346 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett is delivering a 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 20.29% of the time.
- Garnett currently ranks third in Bogey Avoidance at 11.96% and has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 133rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
