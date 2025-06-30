Brice Garnett betting profile: John Deere Classic

Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.006 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.5 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett is sporting a -0.346 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Garnett is delivering a 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 20.29% of the time.