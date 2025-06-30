PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell is set to compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic, taking place July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This tournament presents an opportunity for Campbell to make his mark on the PGA TOUR.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Campbell's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at -28.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayW/D79+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-69-78-69+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-72-69-68-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3266-70-68-73-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-76-68+130.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell's best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 32nd at the RBC Heritage, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -1.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -0.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-1.033-1.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3160.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.301-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1140.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.302-0.711

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.033 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 276.1 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a 0.316 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 62.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
    • Campbell has accumulated 604 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 59th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

