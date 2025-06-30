Brian Campbell betting profile: John Deere Classic
Brian Campbell of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell is set to compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic, taking place July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This tournament presents an opportunity for Campbell to make his mark on the PGA TOUR.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Campbell's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at -28.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-69-78-69
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-72-69-68
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|66-70-68-73
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-76-68
|+1
|30.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell's best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 32nd at the RBC Heritage, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
- Campbell has an average of -1.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -0.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-1.033
|-1.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.316
|0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.301
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.114
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.302
|-0.711
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.033 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 276.1 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a 0.316 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 62.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
- Campbell has accumulated 604 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 59th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.