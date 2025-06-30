Brian Campbell betting profile: John Deere Classic

Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.033 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 276.1 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a 0.316 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 62.25% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.