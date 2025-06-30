PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Brendan Valdes betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brendan Valdes chips on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open 2025 at Crestview Country Club on June 20, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (William Purnell/Getty Images)

    Brendan Valdes is set to compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic from July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This marks Valdes' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Valdes at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Valdes' first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Valdes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC76-75+11--

    Valdes' recent performances

    • Valdes' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 11-over.
    • Valdes has an average of -0.459 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valdes has averaged -4.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valdes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.309

    Valdes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Valdes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.459 in his last five starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Valdes has averaged -1.215 in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Valdes has delivered a -1.570 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valdes as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

