PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Braden Thornberry betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Braden Thornberry of the United States plays his shot from the 18th teeduring the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Braden Thornberry of the United States plays his shot from the 18th teeduring the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Braden Thornberry will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6, 2025 for the John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Thornberry at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Thornberry's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Thornberry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-69-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1064-70-62-69-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4170-70-70-75-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-71-73-74+62.750
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-70-4--

    Thornberry's recent performances

    • Thornberry has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
    • Thornberry has an average of -0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thornberry has averaged -0.732 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.923-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.917-0.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0840.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3750.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.381-0.732

    Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thornberry has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.923 this season.
    • His average Driving Distance is 298.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry has a -0.917 mark.
    • He has a Greens in Regulation rate of 59.68%.
    • On the greens, Thornberry has a 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
    • He has a Putts Per Round average of 28.29.
    • Thornberry breaks par 19.00% of the time.
    • He has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 187th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Davis Thompson betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Karl Vilips betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    The First Look: Summer sprint to FedExCup Playoffs continues at John Deere

    The First Look
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW