Braden Thornberry betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Braden Thornberry of the United States plays his shot from the 18th teeduring the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6, 2025 for the John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Thornberry's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Thornberry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|64-70-62-69
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|70-70-70-75
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-71-73-74
|+6
|2.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
Thornberry's recent performances
- Thornberry has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
- Thornberry has an average of -0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thornberry has averaged -0.732 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.923
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.917
|-0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.084
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.375
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.381
|-0.732
Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings
- Thornberry has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.923 this season.
- His average Driving Distance is 298.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry has a -0.917 mark.
- He has a Greens in Regulation rate of 59.68%.
- On the greens, Thornberry has a 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- He has a Putts Per Round average of 28.29.
- Thornberry breaks par 19.00% of the time.
- He has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 187th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.