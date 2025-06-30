PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Silverman of Canada watches his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ben Silverman of Canada watches his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6. He'll look to improve on his T18 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the John Deere Classic.

    Silverman's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1866-68-67-65-18

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6773-64-72-71-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3668-69-65-69-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7069-70-73-72+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-68-69-70-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-72+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-78+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-74+8--

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Silverman has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has averaged 0.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.174-0.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.4720.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.1930.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1460.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.3080.181

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.174 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sported a -0.472 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 64.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman delivered a 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 19.64% of the time.
    • Silverman has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 166th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    The First Look: Summer sprint to FedExCup Playoffs continues at John Deere

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    J.T. Poston betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW