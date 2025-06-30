Ben Silverman betting profile: John Deere Classic
Ben Silverman of Canada watches his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6. He'll look to improve on his T18 finish from last year's tournament.
Silverman's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T18
|66-68-67-65
|-18
At the John Deere Classic
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 18-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|73-64-72-71
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|68-69-65-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-68-69-70
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Silverman has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged 0.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.174
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.472
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.193
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.146
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.308
|0.181
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.174 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman sported a -0.472 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 64.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman delivered a 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 19.64% of the time.
- Silverman has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 166th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
