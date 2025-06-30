Ben Martin betting profile: John Deere Classic
Ben Martin of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Ben Martin will compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic from July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Martin has struggled in recent years at this event, having missed the cut in his last three appearances.
Martin's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|2022
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|2021
|MC
|69-71
|-2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|68-68-67-74
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|71-69-76-76
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T45
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|10.250
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|66-75-69
|-6
|--
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
- Martin has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged -0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.168
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.132
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.196
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.120
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.351
|-0.065
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.132 this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 67.34% for the 2025 season.
- Martin's average Driving Distance is 296.1 yards this season.
- On the greens, Martin has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.120 this season. Additionally, he is averaging 28.97 Putts Per Round.
- Martin has accumulated 83 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 171st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
