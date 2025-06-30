PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Ben Martin will compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic from July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Martin has struggled in recent years at this event, having missed the cut in his last three appearances.

    Latest odds for Martin at the John Deere Classic.

    Martin's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC69-70-3
    2022MC75-70+3
    2021MC69-71-2

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Martin's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Martin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-74-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3366-68-69-69-1220.583
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT968-68-67-74-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5271-69-76-76+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4568-70-68-70-810.250
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC66-75-69-6--

    Martin's recent performances

    • Martin has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • Martin has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has averaged -0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.168-0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1320.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.196-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1200.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.351-0.065

    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.132 this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 67.34% for the 2025 season.
    • Martin's average Driving Distance is 296.1 yards this season.
    • On the greens, Martin has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.120 this season. Additionally, he is averaging 28.97 Putts Per Round.
    • Martin has accumulated 83 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 171st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

