Ben Kohles betting profile: John Deere Classic
Ben Kohles of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6. Kohles will look to improve on his previous performances in this tournament as he competes in the 2025 edition.
Kohles' recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|2022
|MC
|73-67
|-2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|68-70-72-72
|-6
|2.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|67-73-71-68
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|68-72-74-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 37th with a score of 5-under.
- He has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has an average of 0.562 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.083
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.138
|0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.124
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.311
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.214
|0.040
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles' Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.56% ranks 20th on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kohles is sporting a 0.138 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR.
- Kohles has posted a Driving Distance average of 292.6 yards (153rd) this season.
- On the greens, Kohles is delivering a -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17.
- Kohles has accumulated 107 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 163rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
