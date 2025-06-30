PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24M AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Ben Kohles of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Ben Kohles returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6. Kohles will look to improve on his previous performances in this tournament as he competes in the 2025 edition.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the John Deere Classic.

    Kohles' recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5271-65-72-67-9
    2022MC73-67-2

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Kohles' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Kohles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7868-70-72-72-62.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-70+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3767-73-71-68-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5268-69-69-71-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5968-72-74-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-68+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-76+10--

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 37th with a score of 5-under.
    • He has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has an average of 0.562 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has averaged 0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.083-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1380.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.124-0.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.311-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.2140.040

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles' Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.56% ranks 20th on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kohles is sporting a 0.138 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR.
    • Kohles has posted a Driving Distance average of 292.6 yards (153rd) this season.
    • On the greens, Kohles is delivering a -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17.
    • Kohles has accumulated 107 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 163rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at John Deere Classic

    Latest
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW