Ben Kohles betting profile: John Deere Classic

Kohles' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 37th with a score of 5-under.

He has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Kohles has an average of 0.562 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.