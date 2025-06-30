Ben Griffin betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Ben Griffin of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin returns to TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic, looking to improve on his impressive tied for fifth finish in last year's tournament. He'll be aiming to challenge defending champion Davis Thompson's winning score of 28-under par.
Griffin's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
At the John Deere Classic
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 23-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T10
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|165.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|65-72-72-73
|-6
|400.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-63-68-71
|-12
|500.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|66-70-72-70
|-2
|14.300
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|70-70-76-74
|+2
|13.071
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five three times, top 10 five times, and top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.478 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.958 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 2.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.257
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.415
|0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.143
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.255
|0.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.071
|2.445
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.257 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.415 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.51% of the time.
- Griffin currently ranks sixth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,212 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.