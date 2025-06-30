Beau Hossler betting profile: John Deere Classic
Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler returns to the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances at this event.
Hossler's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T61
|65-67-68-76
|-8
|2023
|T26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|2021
|MC
|73-68
|-1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 8-under.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 26th at 12-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|71-63-72-68
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|66-71-73-72
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|71-70-73-68
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T65
|69-68-69-76
|-2
|3.900
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T60
|71-70-73-81
|+7
|4.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-69-76-73
|+6
|2.750
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
- Hossler has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged -0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.430
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.354
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.484
|0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.143
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.157
|-0.230
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.430 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.354 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 61.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.93, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.79% of the time.
- Hossler currently ranks 119th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 245 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
