49M AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler returns to the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the John Deere Classic.

    Hossler's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6165-67-68-76-8
    2023T2669-67-67-69-12
    2021MC73-68-1

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 26th at 12-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6070-68-70-71-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5271-63-72-68-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5966-71-73-72+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1971-70-73-68-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6569-68-69-76-23.900
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6071-70-73-81+74.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-69-76-73+62.750

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
    • Hossler has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged -0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.430-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.354-0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4840.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.143-0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.157-0.230

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.430 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.354 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 61.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.93, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.79% of the time.
    • Hossler currently ranks 119th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 245 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

