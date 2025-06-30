Austin Eckroat betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Eckroat's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|71-67-73-68
|-9
|4.400
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|62-71-71-71
|-5
|38.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|57
|73-73-81-78
|+17
|9.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|73-67-72-68
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|72-70-77-72
|+7
|6.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|67-72-72-68
|-1
|12.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|71-71-67-68
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at the Travelers Championship, where he scored 5-under.
- He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.146
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.070
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.428
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.129
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.340
|-0.618
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.146 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.070 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
- Eckroat has accumulated 297 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 100th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.