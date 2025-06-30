PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Austin Eckroat betting profile: John Deere Classic

Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6 for the 2025 John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is Eckroat's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6071-67-73-68-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2562-71-71-71-538.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5773-73-81-78+179.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-67-72-68E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6772-70-77-72+76.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5167-72-72-68-112.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3271-71-67-68-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at the Travelers Championship, where he scored 5-under.
    • He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has an average of -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.618 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1460.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0700.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green163-0.428-0.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.129-0.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.340-0.618

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.146 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.070 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
    • Eckroat has accumulated 297 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 100th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

