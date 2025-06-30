Andrew Putnam betting profile: John Deere Classic
Andrew Putnam of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, which runs from July 3-6, 2025. Putnam looks to improve on his mixed results at this event in recent years.
Putnam's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|2022
|T41
|70-66-68-71
|-9
|2021
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 41st at 9-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|64-66-69-70
|-19
|75.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|68-62-68-67
|-15
|91.667
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T44
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|11.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|65-70-79-70
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|65-72-70-74
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.619 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.881 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 1.257 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.650
|-0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.377
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.497
|0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.517
|0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.742
|1.257
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.650 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.2 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam is sporting a 0.377 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam is delivering a 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.38% of the time.
- Putnam ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 11.01% and has accumulated 388 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 83rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
