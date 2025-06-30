PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, which runs from July 3-6, 2025. Putnam looks to improve on his mixed results at this event in recent years.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the John Deere Classic.

    Putnam's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC66-73-3
    2022T4170-66-68-71-9
    2021MC70-71-1

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 41st at 9-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT864-66-69-70-1975.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT668-62-68-67-1591.667
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4469-67-71-72-111.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6165-70-79-70E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-69-68-68-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-72-70-74-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.619 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.881 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 1.257 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.650-0.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3770.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.4970.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5170.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7421.257

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.650 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.2 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam is sporting a 0.377 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Putnam is delivering a 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 21.38% of the time.
    • Putnam ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 11.01% and has accumulated 388 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 83rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    The First Look: Summer sprint to FedExCup Playoffs continues at John Deere

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    J.T. Poston betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW