PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Anders Albertson betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Anders Albertson of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Anders Albertson of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Anders Albertson returns to the John Deere Classic, set to tee off at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, from July 3-6, 2025. His last appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a missed cut.

    Latest odds for Albertson at the John Deere Classic.

    Albertson's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-72-3

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Albertson's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Albertson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic6470-70-74-71+12.613
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-62-73-197.250
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-79+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-69-71-3--

    Albertson's recent performances

    • His best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
    • Albertson has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Albertson has averaged -0.775 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.029-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.199-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.372-0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.480-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.022-0.775

    Albertson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Albertson has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.029 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 302.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Albertson has a -0.199 mark. He has a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Albertson has a -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 30.24 and breaks par 19.05% of the time.
    • Albertson has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 211th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at John Deere Classic

    Latest
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW