Anders Albertson betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Anders Albertson of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Anders Albertson returns to the John Deere Classic, set to tee off at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, from July 3-6, 2025. His last appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a missed cut.
Albertson's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-72
|-3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Albertson's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Albertson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|64
|70-70-74-71
|+1
|2.613
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-62-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-79
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-71
|-3
|--
Albertson's recent performances
- His best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
- Albertson has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Albertson has averaged -0.775 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.029
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.199
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.372
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.480
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.022
|-0.775
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
- Albertson has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.029 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 302.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Albertson has a -0.199 mark. He has a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Albertson has a -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 30.24 and breaks par 19.05% of the time.
- Albertson has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 211th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.