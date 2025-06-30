PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Alex Smalley betting profile: John Deere Classic

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for second in 2023. He'll tee off in Silvis, Illinois, July 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the John Deere Classic.

    Smalley's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-72E
    2023T266-70-62-67-19
    2022T1671-67-68-66-12
    2021T4767-67-71-71-8

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 19-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-73+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1365-72-63-67-1355.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2867-71-73-72-137.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT570-67-67-67-1362.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3969-67-71-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6367-70-76-76+12.551
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged 0.983 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4540.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2010.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3290.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.1970.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.1820.983

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.454 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley is sporting a 0.201 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley is delivering a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.71% of the time.
    • Smalley has accumulated 526 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 66th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

