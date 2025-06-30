Alex Smalley betting profile: John Deere Classic
Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for second in 2023. He'll tee off in Silvis, Illinois, July 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Smalley's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2023
|T2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|2022
|T16
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|2021
|T47
|67-67-71-71
|-8
At the John Deere Classic
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 19-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|65-72-63-67
|-13
|55.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|67-71-73-72
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T5
|70-67-67-67
|-13
|62.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|69-67-71-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|67-70-76-76
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.983 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.454
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.201
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.329
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.197
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.182
|0.983
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.454 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley is sporting a 0.201 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley is delivering a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.71% of the time.
- Smalley has accumulated 526 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 66th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
