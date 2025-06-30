PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15M AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Alejandro Tosti returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, which runs July 3-6. He'll aim to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the John Deere Classic.

    Tosti's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-73+1

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC65-73-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5465-75-75-67-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6768-67-74-74-13.400
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT268-67-72-68-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1270-71-71-73-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT565-67-65-68-1596.250
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-74+7--

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Tosti has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.877 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has averaged -0.980 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3450.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.175-0.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.3010.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.688-0.877
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.217-0.980

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.345 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti is sporting a -0.175 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Tosti has accumulated 333 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 94th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

