Alejandro Tosti betting profile: John Deere Classic
Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, which runs July 3-6. He'll aim to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Tosti's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-73
|+1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|65-75-75-67
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|68-67-74-74
|-1
|3.400
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|70-71-71-73
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|65-67-65-68
|-15
|96.250
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.877 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -0.980 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.345
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.175
|-0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.301
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.688
|-0.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.217
|-0.980
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.345 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti is sporting a -0.175 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Tosti has accumulated 333 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 94th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
